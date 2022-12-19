Emery Blagdon and His Healing Machine

Wed Dec. 21 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | He hung the creations in his rural Nebraska shed, creating an environment he believed could generate natural energy from the earth and heal the sick.

Spurred on personal tragedy, Blagdon’s obsession to create a “Healing Machine” was life-long as he believed people could be cured by his artful chandeliers, cascades of wire, and geometric paintings all of which he deemed gave off healing power.

In 1975, North Platte pharmacist Dan Dryden was intrigued when a man with unkempt hair, a long beard, and overalls walked into his store and asked for “elements.” Dryden befriended Blagdon and invited himself out to see Blagdon’s creations. As Dryden entered the old shed he was astonished; it was like nothing he had seen before. Through their friendship, Dryden found inspiration to pursue his own true life’s dream as an sound engineer and moved away from Nebraska.

Eleven years later, on a return trip to Nebraska from New York City, Dryden learned Blagdon had died. He also learned Blagdon’s farmstead and the “Healing Machine” were up for auction. To keep the machine from being separated or destroyed, Dryden and high school classmate Don Christensen purchased the “Healing Machine.” They cataloged it and showed it nationally and internationally, while storing the bulk of the collection for 18 years.

In 2004, Dryden and Christensen approached the Kohler Foundation in Sheboygan, Wisconsin which specializes in conserving what is often referred to as self-taught or visionary art. Soon after the visit the foundation purchased Blagdon’s “Healing Machine” and began using modern museum conservation techniques to preserve the masterpiece.

Emery Blagdon’s Healing Machine is now part of the Kohler Art Centers’ permanent collection. Emery Blagdon is known by art collectors and museum visitors as a man with boundless visionary creativity: an artist of great significance.