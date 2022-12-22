PBS KIDS day with WKAR 2023

Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 10am-1pm

WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus

Join us for PBS KIDS Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios to celebrate with fun activities and games for kids. Meet a PBS KIDS character or two, explore science with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, and get Curious about Careers!

Join us for the free open house on Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 – 1:00 pm.

Follow this page for updates in 2023.

Supported in part by

MSU Federal Credit Union