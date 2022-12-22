© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS KIDS day with WKAR 2023

WKAR Public Media
Published December 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST
PBS KIDS Day with WKAR - Sat Jan 28 10am - 1pm

Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 10am-1pm
WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus

Join us for PBS KIDS Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios to celebrate with fun activities and games for kids. Meet a PBS KIDS character or two, explore science with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, and get Curious about Careers!

Join us for the free open house on Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 – 1:00 pm.

Follow this page for updates in 2023.

Supported in part by
MSU Federal Credit Union

Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE