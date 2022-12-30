City of Jackson visitors bureau offering free hotel shuttle service on New Year’s Eve

The City of Jackson's visitors bureau is offering a free shuttle service on New Year’s Eve.

Experience Jackson is partnering with the city transportation authority, law enforcement and a local wine and beer distributor to make this year’s shuttle possible.

The buses will travel along two routes, connecting Jackson County hotels to the downtown area.

Rachel Buchanan, Experience Jackson’s marketing and development manager, says the “Bus with Us” operation returned out of a need to ensure people downtown can get home safe.

“Downtown Jackson doesn't have any hotels located nearby. So there's not an option for people to celebrate without dealing with the traffic on New Year's Eve," Buchanan said.

Experience Jackson is also looking for volunteer attendants for the service.

Attendants will be in charge of directing people to bus stops and informing them of when the next shuttles arrive and depart.

Buchanan adds volunteers will receive a perk.

“If they volunteer, they will also have the opportunity to get a donation to their nonprofit from experience Jackson in exchange for their service and coverage for that night.”

Volunteers must be at least 21 years old due to the nature of the holiday.

Buchanan says shuttles will run at approximately 25-minute intervals between 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

There is no cost to ride the bus.

The full list of participating hotels is available online at: ExperienceJackson.com/BusWithUs

