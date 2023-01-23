Soul of the Ocean | Nature

Wed Jan. 25 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience the soul of the ocean in a never-before-seen look at how life underwater co-exists.

Howard Hall, one of the world's foremost underwater filmmakers, brings to Nature a lifetime of insights into how life in the ocean really works - in surprisingly cooperative communities built on age-old partnerships. Coral reefs turn out to be cosmopolitan cities where relationships thrive: a specialist shrimp, a baby damsel fish, and a porcelain crab all share the protection of an anemone; an urchin and a crab form an unlikely pair; fan corals each support their own kind of seahorse. They are all part of a vast system that only exists because everything is connected. From great whales to turtles, to sharks and tiny blennies, the ocean is full of creatures that need and support each other.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.