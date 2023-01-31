A prison mentorship program focuses on rehabilitation over punishment

With over a decade of journalism experience, Dan joined Colorado Public Radio in 2018 as a regional reporter covering major news developments in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. Previously in his career, he covered state government for Montana Public Radio as the capitol bureau chief. Additionally, Dan was a reporter for the Colorado public media collaborative, Inside Energy, and a freelance journalist whose work was featured on NPR’s Environment & Energy Collaborative.
