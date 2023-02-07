© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Okemos High School students are safe, heading home after seemingly false threat

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery,
Sophia Saliby
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST
Meridian Township Police car in front of the 2|42 Community Church on a gloomy day. There are people milling around in the parking lot in the background
Kevin Lavery
/
WKAR-MSU
Students were sent to the 2|42 Community Church after the high school was secured to be picked up by their guardians.

This story will be updated.

Okemos High School students are being sent home after a shooting was falsely reported to authorities Tuesday morning.

The Meridian Township Police and Fire Department responded to a call of an active shooter at around 9:00 a.m.

That call now appears to be a hoax after law enforcement investigated and found all students were safe. The building is secure and there are no imminent threats at this time. 

Students have been bused to the 2|42 Community Church to be picked up.

School districts in Jackson County and Ann Arbor have reported getting similar calls Tuesday and then finding no actual threats to student safety. Jackson High School students have also been sent home.

All after school activities and evening events at Okemos High School are cancelled.  

