© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Review: The magic peaks early on in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

By Bob Mondello
Published February 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST

Channing Tatum bids an apparent farewell to the franchise that made him a star in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
Donate $5/month or more, support award-winning journalism, AND enjoy digital access to The New York Times Cooking or The Athletic as our gift of thanks, along with WKAR Passport, for streaming your favorite PBS and WKAR TV programs on your own schedule. SIGN UP TODAY!
DONATE