Review: The magic peaks early on in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
Donate $5/month or more, support award-winning journalism, AND enjoy digital access to The New York Times Cooking or The Athletic as our gift of thanks, along with WKAR Passport, for streaming your favorite PBS and WKAR TV programs on your own schedule. SIGN UP TODAY!