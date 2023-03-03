© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
South Carolina judge sentences Alex Murdaugh to life in prison

By Leila Fadel,
Victoria Hansen
Published March 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST

Murdaugh's sentencing Friday came less than 24 hours after a South Carolina jury convicted him for the murders of his wife and son.

