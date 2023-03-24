WKAR Presents The Mid

You already get the best of news and entertainment every day through WKAR radio and TV. Building on 100 years of service, we’re always looking for new ways to benefit our mid-Michigan community.

That’s why we’re excited to launch a weekly, free email alert highlighting lifestyle, events, news, and more important topics to those living or working in mid-Michigan communities. It's called The Mid.

We hope you’ll enjoy this new way to get the most reliable, objective news about and for our community. Sign up for The Mid today!

Supported in part by: