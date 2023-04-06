How to celebrate Easter when church isn't your thing

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
During WKAR Radio's Spring Fundraiser, you can help fund the next 100 years of local journalism with your gift of support. Become a new WKAR Sustainer and help pay for the reliable news reporting you value.