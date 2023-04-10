Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
During WKAR Radio's Spring Fundraiser, you can help fund the next 100 years of local journalism with your gift of support. Become a new WKAR Sustainer and help pay for the reliable news reporting you value.