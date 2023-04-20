© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published April 20, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT

The White House gears up for a battle over abortion pill access. House Speaker McCarthy and President Biden are at an impasse over the debt ceiling. The pandemic disrupted childhood vaccine routines.

