Celebrity-owned Wrexham AFC gains promotion to League 2 in English soccer

By Ailsa Chang,
Melissa Block
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT

The Welsh soccer team owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took a big step over the weekend and gained promotion to League 2 in England.

Ailsa Chang
Melissa Block
