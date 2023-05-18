© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News Earns Excellence in Journalism Awards for 2022

WKAR Public Media
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
Comic strip page from "The Price of a Lie"
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
A story by Sophia Saliby on the largest publicly accessible comic book collection in the world was among the first place winners.

EAST LANSING, MI; May 18, 2023 -- The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned 17 Excellence in Journalism awards from the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ Detroit), including 5 first place awards.

“In this contest, we compete with some of the most well-known and respected broadcast media outlets in Michigan,” said Drew Henderson, senior director of broadcast operations. “These awards are confirmation of the high standards of journalism that our audience expects from WKAR.”

The Society of Professional Journalists is an organization dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior.

SPJ Detroit announced the Excellence in Journalism awards on May 15, 2023. The awards honor the outstanding achievers and achievements in 2022 by print, broadcast, photo, digital and other practicing journalists throughout Michigan.

“Our team works daily to bring news that’s relevant and important to our audience,” said Sophia Saliby, producer and host of All Things Considered. “To be recognized with these awards on a statewide level makes me extremely proud of my colleagues and the effort they put in.”

FIRST PLACE WINNERS

OTHER WINNERS

