© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kaepernick details his pivot from baseball to football in 'Change the Game'

By Juana Summers,
Gurjit Kaur
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT

Colin Kaepernick talks about his book Change the Game, detailing his pivot from baseball to football and how he found himself in the process.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Gurjit Kaur
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE