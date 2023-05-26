ArtPath 2023

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center’s ArtPath program is in its sixth year. The annual exhibition of public art from murals to sculptures takes place along Lansing’s River Trail.

For 2023, WKAR will be highlighting six artists participating in this year’s ArtPath. A new profile will be published on the WKAR ArtPath Profiles page every Friday from June 2nd to July 7th. You can also listen to the new profile during All Things Considered on Fridays on 90.5 WKAR and 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk.