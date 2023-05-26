© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: Possible broadcast interruptions Friday 5/26, 6am-7am

Carlson's ouster from the Fox News Channel resounds in unexpected ways

By David Folkenflik
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT

Cable news ratings are low — seriously low — damaged by Tucker Carlson, a slow news cycle and, above all, cord cutting.

Copyright 2023 NPR

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE