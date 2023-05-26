© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Supreme Court narrows the scope of the Clean Water Act

By Michel Martin,
Nathan Rott
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT

In a major win for industry and developers, the Supreme Court is significantly limiting the number and type of U.S. waterways that get federal protection.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
