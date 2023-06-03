© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Biden addressed the debt ceiling drama in a rare Oval Office speech

By Scott Simon,
Asma Khalid
Published June 3, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT

President Biden gave a rare Oval Office address wrapping up the debt ceiling drama that has kept Washington and financial markets on tenterhooks for weeks.

