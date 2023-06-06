© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT

A major dam near a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine collapses. Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie is to officially announce his GOP presidential bid. The SEC sues a major crypto exchange.

