State registry that blocks adult ads from kids expands to include four more online platforms

The state is adding four more online platforms to the ProtectMIChild registry. The registry now covers accounts on YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Twitch.

The registry a free online tool that helps block adult advertising content from appearing when children use the internet and certain phone apps.

Parents are able to register their children's social media and streaming platform usernames, phone numbers and email addresses. The registry blocks adult ads for three years before needing to be renewed or until the child turns 18.

The registry was created in 2005. In 2021, Twitter, Instagram and Twitter were included in the service.

Cheri Hardmon is the Senior Press Secretary for Michigan Department of State. She says the expansion provides another avenue for kids to stay safe online.

“Parents want ways that they can protect their kids, and they can’t always do it themselves" Hardmon said. "If they have ways that they can block that content from even reaching their kids, they’re happy about it.”

Companies that advertise or link to restricted products and services are required to remove registered accounts within 30 days. Those companies face fines and penalties if they do not comply.

“We also know that there are people out there who don’t have the best intentions, and so we want to provide a way for parents to protect their kids," Hardmon said.

Hardmon encourages community buildings like libraries to register facility devices to help protect kids for when they aren’t home.