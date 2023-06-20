© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Adults should be screened for anxiety disorders, health panel recommends

By Michaeleen Doucleff
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT

An influential health panel now recommends all adults under age 65 be screened for anxiety disorders by their primary care physicians.

