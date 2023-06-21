© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The FTC sues Amazon over hard-to-cancel Prime memberships

By Alina Selyukh
Published June 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT

Federal regulators have sued Amazon, alleging that the company for years "tricked" people into buying Prime memberships that were purposefully hard to cancel.

