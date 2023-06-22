© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
How one H-1B visa recipient navigated layoffs in big tech

By Amanda Aronczyk
Published June 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT

When Nilanjan was laid off from his job in tech, his H-1B visa meant he had to find new work in 60 days, or risk having to leave the United States.

Amanda Aronczyk
Amanda Aronczyk (she/her) is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy. She joined the team in October 2019.
