© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Club Q shooter is sentenced to 5 consecutive life terms after pleading guilty

91.5 KRCC | By Abigail Beckman
Published June 27, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT

The shooter who killed five people and injured several others last year at a Colorado Springs nightclub has been sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KRCC

Abigail Beckman
Abigail grew up in Palmer Lake, Co. She has a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications and Spanish as well as a Master's degree in communications. Previously, she worked for the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kan. and for 89.1 KMUW in Wichita Kan.
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE