Nimona was ND Stevenson's power fantasy. Now, the comic is a Netflix animated film

By Mallory Yu,
Courtney DorningScott Detrow
Published June 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Nate "ND" Stevenson, who wrote the original graphic novel on which the new animated movie Nimona is based.

Mallory Yu
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
