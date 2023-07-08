The readily available herbal supplement Kratom is facing wrongful death lawsuits

Peter Haden is an award-winning investigative reporter and photographer currently working with The Center for Investigative Reporting. His stories are featured in media outlets around the world including NPR, CNN en Español, ECTV Ukraine, USA Today, Qatar Gulf Times, and the Malaysia Star.
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!