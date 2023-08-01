© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
NYC has seen an influx of 90,000 migrants and asylum seekers since last spring

By Jasmine Garsd
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT

New York City is grappling with an influx of immigrants. The Manhattan shelter that has long been a beacon for asylum seekers is now at capacity.

Jasmine Garsd
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
