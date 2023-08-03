© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why it's easier to make healthy food choices in Japan

By Yuki Noguchi
Published August 3, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT

The obesity rate in the U.S. is about 10 times higher than in Japan, another wealthy developed nation. As part of NPR's series Living Better, we look into why that's the case.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE