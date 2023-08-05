Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Richard E. Grant; Comic Leanne Morgan

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After the death of his wife, actor Richard E. Grant vowed to find joy every day: Grant was married to Joan Washington, an acclaimed dialect coach, for 35 years. He writes about their relationship and her death from cancer in the new memoir A Pocketful of Happiness.

'Dreamtown' podcast examines how legal marijuana transformed one small town: Dreamtown: The Story of Adelanto is a true-story, Coen brothers-esque caper about a California desert town that tried to revive its economy by turning to legal cannabis sales.

Leanne Morgan, the 'Mrs. Maisel of Appalachia,' jokes about motherhood and menopause: "It took me a long time to find my audience ... but I always knew they were out there," says Morgan, who started doing stand-up as a mom in her mid-30s. Her new Netflix special is I'm Every Woman.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

