Morning news brief

By Sarah McCammon,
Steve Inskeep
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT

Deadly wildfires tear across two islands in Hawaii. The latest inflation report is expected to show rising prices. A drug company lobbies Congress to get Medicare to cover its weight loss drugs.

