Johnny Cash: The Man in Black Live from Denmark 1971

August 18, 2023
Sun Aug. 20 at 6:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the “Man in Black” and guests for an evening of country, rockabilly and roots music.

Join the "Man in Black," along with June Carter Cash, the First Family of Country Music's matriarch Maybelle Carter, rockabilly eminence Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers for an evening of country, rockabilly, American roots music and spirituals.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

