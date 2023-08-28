American Jedi | Screening with Q&A

American Jedi: The Salman Hamdani Story | RSVP HERE

Thu., Sept. 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. | A devout Muslim and proud American immigrant makes the ultimate heroic sacrifice. Like the fictional Jedi he admires, Salman Hamdani is ready to face adversity for the sake of others. On the morning of September 11, 2001, this young man takes a daring leap and runs toward the Twin Towers. When his body isn't immediately found, his absence inevitably leads to questions - and suspicions. His family is forced to overcome tragedy and ostracization in response to their son's death.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panelists include:



Rola Nashef (Panel Moderator), Professor of Journalism at MSU

Mohammad Khalil, Director of the Muslim Studies Program and Professor of Religious Studies at MSU

Kraig Westfall, Co-Owner of Good Fruit Video

, Co-Owner of Good Fruit Video Nick Eyde, Manager of GEYDE Development

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

This event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated.