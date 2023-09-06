New School Speed Zones in Lansing for the Fall

New 25 mile-per-hour speed zones have been announced near Pattengill, Eastern and Lansing Catholic schools. That’s down from 35 and 45 miles an hour previously.

The speed zones, which will be in effect this fall, were announced last month by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

According to Aaron Jenkins, a spokesman for MDOT, the changes were implemented after complaints by the local homeowners.

“It was the homeowners association, and then by them contacting the superintendent, Ryan Kost, who's also the area's city council member— their concerted efforts, are the reasons that the signage is up,” Jenkins said

Drivers will have to slow down only during specific school hours.

Those going Westbound on Grand River Ave. from Hayford Ave. to Marshal St. need to slow to 25 mph. only from 7:10-7:40 a.m. and 2:35-3:05 p.m.

Those going Eastbound on Saginaw St. from Mahlon St. to Fairview Ave will also require drivers to slow down to 25 mph, from 7:10-8:00 a.m. and 2:35-3:40 p.m.

Jenkins said he hopes the signs will lead to a safer environment for children going to school in those areas.

“The signage would make people aware that there are schools in that area, and that they should drive accordingly,” he said.

