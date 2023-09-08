TECHNOTE: WKAR mobile app to update as WKAR Listen

Coming in September: WKAR Listen, an updated mobile app for listening to WKAR anywhere, anytime. The app should update automatically, with no action required by users of the current WKAR mobile app.

WKAR Listen will offer streamlined access to the same live audio streams in the original app -- 90.5, NewsTalk, Classical -- plus our Jazz 24/7 stream.

Also featured will be our current line-up of WKAR original podcasts: "¿Qué Onda Michigan?," "Michigan Minute," and "Life, Meet Tech."

An automatic upgrade from the current WKAR app to the WKAR Listen app is scheduled to take place on September 15, 2023. Current users of the app should not need to take any action. There could, however, be some interruption of service on or around that date.

Follow this page for updates.