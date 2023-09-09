Morocco earthquake kills more than 1,000

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
During our Fall Fundraiser, you can support the timely local and national news stories you depend on. Make a $10/month donation toward the journalism you value and you can get a limited edition "I Heart Michigan" 16oz. steel cup, celebrating the landmarks, wildlife, and elements that makes this state special.