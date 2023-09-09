Slowdive's Neil Halstead on their new album 'everything is alive'

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
During our Fall Fundraiser, you can support the timely local and national news stories you depend on. Make a $10/month donation toward the journalism you value and you can get a limited edition "I Heart Michigan" 16oz. steel cup, celebrating the landmarks, wildlife, and elements that makes this state special.