© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slowdive's Neil Halstead on their new album 'everything is alive'

By Scott Simon
Published September 9, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon asks Neil Halstead of Slowdive about the band's new album, "everything is alive."

Copyright 2023 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
During our Fall Fundraiser, you can support the timely local and national news stories you depend on. Make a $10/month donation toward the journalism you value and you can get a limited edition "I Heart Michigan" 16oz. steel cup, celebrating the landmarks, wildlife, and elements that makes this state special.
DONATE