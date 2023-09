Mon, Sept. 18, at 6:45am and 8:45am | Hear WKAR's Michelle Jokisch Polo on NPR Morning Edition.

FREE MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS

There’s a growing movement of student led initiatives to end “period poverty” –a lack of access to menstrual products –by pushing colleges to offer them for free. Advocates say tampons and pads are essentials that should be provided in bathrooms just like toilet tissue, towels and soap.