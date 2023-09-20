© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Renovations begin to repurpose former McLaren Hospital to services for youth

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published September 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
A groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday marked the beginning of renovations at the former McLaren Hospital Greenlawn campus for use by Child and Family Charities.
Scott Pohl
/
WKAR/MSU
A groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday marked the beginning of renovations at the former McLaren Hospital Greenlawn campus for use by Child and Family Charities.

Part of the former McLaren Hospital Greenlawn campus in Lansing will be transformed into a new facility to help young people who need housing and other services.

Child and Family Charities serves about 8,000 youth annually. At a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, CEO Julie Thomasma said the former McLaren hospital location, on a bus line in the heart of Lansing, will help them reach as many as 1,500 more people each year. “Instead of people having to travel to multiple locations,” she explained, “they can come here and receive all of the services they need, from basic needs, to therapy, to visiting with families, everything that they might need under one roof.”

Thomasma said renovations will include “all the bells and whistles” of up to date technology, including Zoom meeting rooms.

The Greenlawn facility is near the new Jackson House residential home for youth experiencing homelessness, some as young as 12 years old.

Thomasma said she hopes renovations will be completed in about a year.

Tags
Children
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE