Renovations begin to repurpose former McLaren Hospital to services for youth

Part of the former McLaren Hospital Greenlawn campus in Lansing will be transformed into a new facility to help young people who need housing and other services.

Child and Family Charities serves about 8,000 youth annually. At a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, CEO Julie Thomasma said the former McLaren hospital location, on a bus line in the heart of Lansing, will help them reach as many as 1,500 more people each year. “Instead of people having to travel to multiple locations,” she explained, “they can come here and receive all of the services they need, from basic needs, to therapy, to visiting with families, everything that they might need under one roof.”

Thomasma said renovations will include “all the bells and whistles” of up to date technology, including Zoom meeting rooms.

The Greenlawn facility is near the new Jackson House residential home for youth experiencing homelessness, some as young as 12 years old.

Thomasma said she hopes renovations will be completed in about a year.

