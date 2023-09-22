Lansing UAW members walk off the job

A Lansing auto plant began striking at noon Friday as part of the United Auto Workers increased action against GM and Stellantis.



The Lansing Redistribution Center is represented by UAW Local 1753.

GM says the facility “works to replenish inventory at part distribution centers and fulfill customer referral & dangerous goods orders.”

The plant’s 207 union workers took to the picket line today as the UAW’s action against the Big three automakers. Today's action added, nationally, another 5,600 workers to the 13-thousand already on strike.

