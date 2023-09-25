Perry seeks donations to pay tornado recovery bills

The city of Perry is asking for donations in the wake of damages caused by an F-1 tornado last month.

Mayor Sue Hammond said a request for emergency relief funds from the state has been denied.

Hammond said three of the town’s four public works buildings were destroyed. “They were only insured for a cash value as opposed to replacement value,” Hammond explained. "Right now, we’re estimating that that under-insurement of those buildings is in the neighborhood of $120,000.”

Other needed repairs also need to be made. “We have an estimated $21,000 in sidewalk repairs,” Hammond explained, “$5,000 in standing tree removal that are damaged and unsafe; $7,500 in stump removal; debris hauling and removal, $14,750.”

Restoration estimates have brought the total expected shortfall to $200,000 dollars.