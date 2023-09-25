© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Perry seeks donations to pay tornado recovery bills

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published September 18, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
The August 11 tornado did extensive damage to three public works buildings in Perry.
Courtesy photo
/
City of Perry
The August 11 tornado did extensive damage to three public works buildings in Perry.

The city of Perry is asking for donations in the wake of damages caused by an F-1 tornado last month.

Mayor Sue Hammond said a request for emergency relief funds from the state has been denied.

Hammond said three of the town’s four public works buildings were destroyed. “They were only insured for a cash value as opposed to replacement value,” Hammond explained. "Right now, we’re estimating that that under-insurement of those buildings is in the neighborhood of $120,000.”

Other needed repairs also need to be made. “We have an estimated $21,000 in sidewalk repairs,” Hammond explained, “$5,000 in standing tree removal that are damaged and unsafe; $7,500 in stump removal; debris hauling and removal, $14,750.”

Restoration estimates have brought the total expected shortfall to $200,000 dollars.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
