© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published October 9, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT

Hamas attack on Israel touches off an all-out war. How did Hamas militants plan and carry out such a large attack without advance warning? Series of quakes in Afghanistan kills over 2,000 people.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Reporters at WKAR work tirelessly in our community, covering topics and issues other news outlets don't. Every donation, no matter how small, helps fund more reporting about our hometowns. Make your donation today!
DONATE