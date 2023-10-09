© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump holds a rally in New Hampshire in an effort to solidify early primary support

By Franco Ordoñez
Published October 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump help a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, N.H., commenting on current events like the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Reporters at WKAR work tirelessly in our community, covering topics and issues other news outlets don't. Every donation, no matter how small, helps fund more reporting about our hometowns. Make your donation today!
DONATE