Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv to show support for Israel

By Michel Martin,
Michele Kelemen
Published October 12, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT

Blinken says America has Israel's back in its fight against Hamas — but what are the diplomatic goals he hopes to achieve on this vital trip?

Copyright 2023 NPR

