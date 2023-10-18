© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Here's what happened during Biden's Israel trip

By Mara Liasson
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT

President Biden paid a quick visit to Israel that become more fraught after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people and sparked protest across the region.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
