Morning news brief

Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published October 19, 2023

It's been nearly two weeks since Israel declared war on Hamas. Israelis and Palestinians blame each other for the blast at a Gaza hospital. Rep. Jim Jordan loses a second vote to be House speaker.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
