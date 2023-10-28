© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Pence drops out of 2024 presidential race

By Sarah McCammon
Published October 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT

Today Former Vice President Mike Pence became the most high-profile Republican candidate to drop out of the race for 2024 Republican nomination.

Copyright 2023 NPR

