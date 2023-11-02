© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The UN agency for Palestine refugees is running out of supplies in Gaza

By Linah Mohammad ,
Tinbete ErmyasJuana Summers
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, says it is running out of supplies in Gaza, where it is sheltering over 600,000 displaced Palestinians.

