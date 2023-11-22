© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Family member of Hamas hostage says he finds strength in remaining hopeful

By Kai McNamee,
Tinbete ErmyasJuana Summers
Published November 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Moshe Lavi, the brother-in-law of Omri Miran, who was kidnapped from his kibbutz by Hamas on Oct. 7.

