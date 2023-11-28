© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nikki Haley gets Koch endorsement to beat Trump

By Domenico Montanaro
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST

Conservative mega-donors the Koch brothers are throwing their influential network behind Nikki Haley in an effort to beat former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
From now to Giving Tuesday, you can make a huge impact on the local journalism you get from WKAR. We need 500 donations to unlock a special $50,000 gift. Your donation, of any amount, can get us closer to funding the news and entertainment you value from our station.
DONATE